Tokyo’s luxury hotels: Five best to check-in

There is no way you are going to be in Japan anytime soon – thanks to the travel restrictions to the land of the rising sun – but hopefully that restrictions will be lifted in the near future and traveling to Tokyo, Japan would still be on the cards. When you are able to travel again to the Tokyo make sure you have you itinerary well planned and your lodging requirements finely thought.

Tokyo is home to the luxury hotel chains like The Ritz-Carlton and Shangri-La, but if you’re a big fan, what are the option available for you? This is one city that spoils a traveler for choices since there are so many luxury and boutique hotels in option, here are the top five that you can check-in for a pleasant stay and pampering hospitality.

Hoshinoya Tokyo

Promising authentic Japanese ryokan (Japanese Inn) hospitality, the Hoshinoya Tokyo is located in the Otemachi district somewhere between the Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace. The 17-floor high rise with modern interiors, it is the closest you can get to the ryokan experience without having to compromise luxury and live in the countryside. As you’d expect on a traditional ryokan, on entry into the Hoshinoya, you leave your shoes in the hallway and walk beyond barefoot into the exclusive floor where your room is. On top of the 17th floor are two hot bath halls – separated by gender – the water of which has therapeutic properties.

Palace Hotel Tokyo

Located beside the moat around the Imperial Palace in the city’s prime business center, the Palace Hotel as it’s called, is a fitting amalgamation of style and substance. The hotel was first built in 1961 but it was recently transformed in 2012 and now hosts 290 spacious rooms and 12 suites. Though the property is largely modern, there are over 1000 artworks to enjoy during your stay. In addition to providing 10 restaurants and bars and the only evian SPA in the city, the hotel also offers panoramic view of the Imperial Palace gardens.

Mandarin Oriental Tokyo

Packed with luxury, Mandarin Oriental is located close to the Tokyo Station in the Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower. Comprising 178 luxurious rooms and suites, the hotel managed by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has ten restaurants and bars. Featuring an award-winning spa, the hotel offers spectacular views of the Tokyo skyline and offers a contemporary and time-honored architectural splendor.

Park Hyatt Tokyo

An elegant and ideal luxury destination in Tokyo, the Park Hyatt offers a breathtaking 360-degree view of the bustling city and Mount Fuji. Offering guest a gamut of 177 luxury-packed rooms and 23 suites each decked up with magnificent artwork and books. The hotel highlight is a wellness center complete with spa and fitness center, has an indoor lap pool, and top-class gourmet dining options all in the heart of the vibrant Tokyo city.

Aman Tokyo

Well located in the heart of the financial district of Otemachi, the hotel with 84 rooms and suites is a peaceful inner garden while the serenity of the property is enhanced by the rooftop pool and spa which focuses on ancient Japanese rituals and uses native products. From the 30 meter long pool overlooking the breathtaking cityscape you can also enjoy the view of the Mount Fuji. Aman Tokyo’s restaurant, lounge and café are open to guest and non-residents of the hotel.