Upgrade your summer cologne game with Polo Deep Blue perfume

Polo Ralph Lauren catering the mid-range to luxury segments is no new name in the perfume market. The American brand creates exotic fragrances reminiscent to their names, invigorating the senses.

Their latest fragrance created by New York-based master perfumer Carlos Benaim is no different either. It is a balanced mix of different essences that make you feel refreshed and energized all day long.

Polo Deep Blue Eau de Parfum

The inspiration for Deep Blue fragrance comes from the refreshing Deep Ocean and lush tropical scents which tingle the senses. The dominating essences include refreshing citrus and green mango, complemented by the Cristalfizz fragrance for the intensity which is a unique aquatic element. Then there’s the aromatic cypress and clary sage which lend the perfume a touch of sophistication and sensuality.

Getting into more details for passionate perfume collectors who know their fragrances well, the top notes are dominated by Cristalfizz, Hawaiian green mango, grapefruit oil and bergamot oil. The middle notes are balanced by the cypress oil, germanium absolute and clary sage oil. Finally the touch of deep ocean accord, musk accord, patchouli oil, fir balsam resinoid and ambroxan in the base notes completes the magical essence.

Symphony of Deep Blue fragrance

The symphony of essences hits just the right notes in the Polo Deep Blue perfume which makes it perfect for outgoing men. As summers are hard-hitting now, the perfume is a must have in every man’s closet.

The perfume comes in 75ml and 125ml options priced at $85 and $105 respectively. You can pick it up right away from the Ralph Lauren website or the select worldwide retailors.