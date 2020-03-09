Urwerk UR-111C Two-Tone limited edition watch oozes exclusivity

Urwerk based in Switzerland, founded in 1997 by Felix Baumgartner and Martin Frei, is renowned for fashion-forward designer watches that are unmatchable in style and function. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has revealed the latest version of the UR-111C watch, first released last year, which looks straight out of a science fiction flick, just like its other timepieces.

The Urwerk UR-111C Two-Tone is another addition to the three available finishes – polished steel, gunmetal and titanium. It will be available in limited edition of just 25 pieces which makes it an exclusive timepiece you’ll be proud to show off.

Urwerk UR-111C Two-Tone

The dimensions and functionality of this watch is similar to the original model, the UR-CC1. It sports a 46mm x 42mm x 15 mm form factor with jumping hours and retrograde linear minute display. Digital minutes and seconds encourage readability and enhance style.

The timepiece also retains its 37-jewel 4 Hz automatic movement and has a 48-hour power reserve. Revamped roller system of the watch at the top of the case is used to wound the watch, which is a deviation from the general style and proposes this watch as one of the most conceptually adventurous watches on the market.

Design and outlook

UR-111C has a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating and self-winding calibre with stop seconds which adds to its exclusivity. The numeral are set at a 30° diagonal slant for better readability from all possible angles.

It’s been pressure tested to a depth of 3ATM / 100’ / 30m, so you don’t need to worry about taking a dip in the pool with it. This luxe timepiece comes with a hefty price tag of $1,36,000, and given the x-factor, Urwerk UR-111C is one for fashion-conscious big pocket dudes only.