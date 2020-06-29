Villain greater than Thanos in Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Four

After the successful, and of course, heartbreaking end of its third phase, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready with its Phase 4. While the current pandemic has delayed the development and release of many movies; Marvel is determined to present the greatest villain of all time in its next phase.

According to the latest rumors, Marvel is preparing to introduce its biggest villain so far, a character who will outdo the evil plots of Thanos.

Biggest villain yet

Undoubtedly, Thanos has become one of the standout characters of the Avengers Saga, even though he didn’t come in spotlight until very late in the Phase 3. Only Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame allowed the character to come into being in its entirety. It took two movies to make us forget all about the other villains spanning the MCU before Thanos.

However, he has set the bar for ultimate villain a bit higher and the production house needs to introduce a character that could not only live up to Thanos’ legacy, but exceed it as well.

As the original Avengers team has pretty much disbanded, Marvel is likely to weave another Infinity Saga style storyline or multiple plots picked out of standalone movies or TV series. For that, Marvel needs a new Avengers team with new villains challenging them.

With Marvel starting to layout the groundwork for its greatest villain, it comes as no surprise that Doctor Doom will be the next bad guy. Marvel has confirmed that Doom is a part of MCU, as Fantastic Four projects are underway. And there’s no Fantastic Four without Doctor Doom.

Doctor Victor Von Doom is considered as Marvel’s greatest villain. Though usually depicted as the archenemy of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom has come into conflict with other Marvel superheroes as well, including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

MCU’s Phase 4

Many projects of Phase 4 are work in progress, which was to begin with the release of Black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson returning as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow.

This phase of MCU includes much-awaited movies, such as The Eternals, a sequel to Spider-Man: Far from Home, sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, and concluding with another sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Dr. Stephen Strange.