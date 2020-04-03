Netflix Party lets you watch movies simultaneously with friends

If coronavirus quarantine is getting boring without friends to hang out with, then Netflix Party may just be what you need right now. I’m assuming that Netflix thinks that you’re done with binge-watching FRIENDS and Gilmore Girls, so here is how you can make the most of your popcorn bowl and endless juice-boxes.

Ta-da – A free extension for the Google Chrome browser named ‘Netflix Party’ lets you start, stop, and pause a Netflix movie or show at the same time as your friends. Perhaps not worthy of drum-rolls, but you can see the honest intention behind this new piece of tech.

What can you do with Netflix Party?

Netflix allows users to host a party where one can enjoy movie sessions with friends or family members without the hard work of synchronize everyone. You can add up to 500,000 users at a time, however it will only work in Google Chrome and that too just on PCs or laptops.

There is a chat bar on the side where you can discuss the plot and moments of the ongoing movie or show with your friends. The host will have the option to control the ongoing proceedings. The host (who has invited everyone to the party) has the control and can pause, play, forward the movie and the same will happen for the others watching simultaneously.

How to set up Netflix Party

For a Netflix Party, you and your friends must have a separate Netflix account. If they don’t have one, Netflix is offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers. If you are a registered user, you can reactivate their account for $9 a month and cancel at any time.

To access this new extension, visit netflixparty.com in Google Chrome. There you will have to tap on “Get Netflix Party for free”. You will be directed to a Google Chrome extension page, select “Add extension” here. Now open a new tab in Chrome and login to your Netflix account and select the movie or show you want to watch.

Next, tap on “NP” red color icon on the top right corner. Copy the link in the pop-up and send it to people you want to invite for the party. Other users can simply join the party by visiting the link you’ve sent.