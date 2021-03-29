VIN 001 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models bring big money at auction

Cadillac, like many automakers has taken to auctioning off the first vehicles off the line in some of its more desirable models. The automaker recently sent VIN 001 of the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing models to auction with Barrett-Jackson to benefit charity. Since the auctions were to benefit charity, Barrett-Jackson waved all fees and commissions associated with selling cars.

The cars raised a total of $430,000 for a charity called Black Ambition, a nonprofit launched by Pharrell Williams meant to bridge the racial and wealth equity gap. The winning bidders on the cars also received an exclusive driving experience at Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club and tickets to an upcoming IMSA race.

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing sold for considerably more than its stablemate bringing in $265,000 for the charity. The CT4-V Blackwing sold for $165,000. For those unfamiliar, the CT5-V Blackwing uses a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that makes 668 horsepower and 659 pound-foot of torque. It’s the most powerful production Cadillac ever made.

The CT4-V Blackwing uses a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 472 horsepower and 445 pound-foot of torque. Both of the vehicles feature six-speed manual transmissions or available 10-speed automatic. Cadillac also fits the cars as standard with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is said to be the fastest reacting suspension technology in the world.

Both of the cars will go on so late this summer with limited availability. It’s unclear when the auction winners will receive their Cadillac vehicles. The money raised at the auction will go towards the prize awards granted to entrepreneurs by Black Ambition. The awards are used by winners as capital to get startups off the ground.