Volcanic island of Madeira is host to first digital nomad village in Europe

With an increased number of remote workers now, Portugal has opened Europe’s first digital nomad village to attract workers from all over the world while offering a scenic travel experience as well. The village is situated on the tiny volcanic island of Madeira, which is one of the two autonomous regions of Portugal. The Madeira archipelago was voted the World’s Leading Island Destination for the sixth year in continuation in the World Travel Awards 2020.

Titled Digital Nomads Madeira, the project is to host up to 100 remote workers at a time in the picturesque town of Ponta do Sol. Launched on February 1, the project aims to attract digital nomads and remote workers.

Digital Nomads Madeira

Digital Nomads Madeira was developed by the Regional Government of Madeira, through Startup Madeira, and with the help of a digital nomad consultant. Located on the south coast of the island, the nomad village provides a free working space with a desk and chair at the John do Passos Cultural Center; on offer is access to a Slack community and free Wi-Fi from 8 am to 10 pm daily.

Each applicant is required to stay for at least one month, however, most of them intend to stay for two months. So far 75 digital nomads have committed to the project. These nomads hail from different countries including Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Ireland, and the Czech Republic. Furthermore, over 2,000 people from South Africa, the United States, and Nigeria are interested.

Ponta do Sol

According to Digital Nomads Madeira, the quaint village offers the “perfect conditions for nomads looking for warm weather, sun, and a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by nature.” It is anticipated that nomads will help tackle the tourism reduction and seasonality of the tourism market in the region. The project has collaborated with local businesses such as real estate, hotels, and rental car companies for the nomads to use.

Spread over 43 kilometers, the village of Ponta do Sol is home to 8,200 inhabitants. It is known for its pleasant weather and striking natural beauty. Currently, Madeira is considered one of the safest places in Europe given its preventive measures against the coronavirus. Therefore providing an ideal work and travel situation for digital nomads.