Volkswagen ID.4 EV finishes its cross-country road trip

One of the things that many people shopping for a car still fear about electric vehicles is range anxiety. Shoppers worry that if they purchase an electric vehicle, it might not have the range to get them where they need to go. VW is promoting its new fully-electric ID.4 and took the vehicle on a cross-country drive.

The road trip started in New York City in the middle of March and finished in Sacramento on Tuesday, March 30. In all, the electric vehicle drove 6700 miles across 19 states. The trip ventured through a variety of weather conditions and was meant to show the drivability of the ID.4 in the real world.

The route the team took in the ID.4 EV can be seen in an image in the gallery below. It included stops in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Cleveland, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Savannah, Orlando, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Marfa, El Paso, Tucson, Phoenix, Joshua Tree, LA, San Jose, San Francisco, and Sacramento among other locations. Along the route, the electric vehicle was charged using 32 different Electrified America charging stations.

The electric SUV was also charged at hotels overnight when the team stopped to rest. Volkswagen says that Electrify America has the largest open DC fast charging network with more than 560 charging stations and over 2400 DC fast chargers. The network has a pair of cross-country routes that can take drivers from Washington DC to LA and from Jacksonville to San Diego.









Additional chargers are being added to the network with Electrify America planning to install or have under development 800 charging stations with about 3500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. The ID.4 is currently available in the US with an 82kWh battery pack and an electric motor making 201 horsepower and 229 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates a driving range at 250 miles.