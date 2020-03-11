Watch the Hennessey Venom 775 demolish a Ford Mustang GT350

The Hennessey Venom 775 is proof that you don’t ever mess with Texas. The new Venom 775 is the latest creation of Texas-based carmaker Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE). And yes, it’s a modified Coyote F-150 with the heart of a champion.

“At Hennessey Performance, we continue to push the envelope and crush the competition,” explained company founder and CEO John Hennessey. “The Venom 775 is the culmination of what the perfect F-150 should be.”

How powerful is the Hennessey Venom 775?

We’re glad you asked. It starts with a 2020 Coyote F-150 with the 5.0-liter V8 engine. After bolting on a set of go-fast mods – primarily a 2.9-liter supercharger system – the Venom 775 is pushing out 775-horsepower @ 7,000 rpm.

So yeah, the Hennessey Venom 755 is a serious track monster. It hits 60 mph from a standing start in 4.0-seconds and completes the quarter-mile run in 12.1-seconds @ 116mph. In fact, it’s so unbelievably quick that it easily outran a Ford Mustang GT350 at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds.

Granted it’s not a fair race to begin with, but it’s proof of Hennessey’s expertise in the performance tuning department. Mind you, the Hennessey name demands respect. The company is currently building a 1,200-horsepower C8 Corvette while its first hypercar – the Venom F5 – is destined to rank among the fastest cars in the world.

But it’s not all about speed

Frankly, we find it amusing how a lifted truck with knobby off-road tires can accelerate faster than a full-bore muscle car, but we’re barely touching on the Venom 755’s capabilities. While it can scamper like stink in the dragstrip, Hennessey made sure the truck is usable on all types of road surfaces.

First, the truck was given a new set of larger Brembo brakes with 15.1-inch disks and six-piston calipers behind the custom 20-inch front wheels. The rollers are wrapped in chunky 35-inch Toyo all-terrain tires to offer superior traction over loose, muddy, or rocky surfaces. Hennessey also installed a six-inch lift kit to offer better road clearance when traversing on the beaten path.

It looks fast and angry, too

Only Hennessey can make a truck look both fast and mean. It did it by giving the Venom 775 a new set of front and rear bumpers with built-in LED driving lights. It also has automatic drop-down steps on each side for easier entry and egress.

But it’s hard not to notice that bulging Ram Air Hood, which gives the Venom 775 the aura of a high-performance muscle car.

The Hennessey Venom 775 is extremely limited-edition





Hennessey is only building 100 units of the Venom 775. Each truck is accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty covering all upgrades from Hennessey. The Venom 775 is exclusively available to order at Brown Lee Ford with prices starting at $69,600.

Take note, the price only applies to the upgrades and does not include the cost of a 2020 Ford F-150 V8 truck. When all is said and done, prepare to shell out upwards of $100k for a new Venom 775. If you’ll ask us, it’s money well spent for a truck that demolishes muscle cars in its natural habitat.