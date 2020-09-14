Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding rocks in pink gold case, blue dial

Vacheron Constantin is not new to the concept of blue dials and rose or pink gold cases. Nonetheless, the newest Overseas member has a distinct appeal that you cannot turn your eye from. The high contrast build of the watch is subdued but made appealing with the subtle dial comprising only three hands and a data window.

The Overseas collection from Vacheron Constantin is designed in a spirit of casual elegance and comfort, which makes a perfect daily and travel companion. The new rose gold cased blue dialed Overseas revealed at Watches & Wonders Shanghai 2020 just enhances the appeal and charisma of one of VC’s primary collections.

The Overseas Self-Winding

Vacheron Constantin’s new Overseas Self-Winding features a 41mm 18k 5N pink gold case. Inside the brushed case with gear-like bezel resides the blue sunburst royal blue dial. The watch features a 3 o’clock date window and a screwdown crown that highlight the overall appeal of the Overseas Self-Winding.

On the reverse of the watch is a sapphire display case back with the Vacheron Constantin logo and a slight peek into the movement. Talking of the movement, the Overseas Self-Winding is powered by an in-house 5100 automatic movement, featuring Côtes de Genève certification.

Interchangeable straps and more

According to Vacheron Constantin, the watch with 5100 movement that beats at 28,800 bph offers 60 hours of power reserve and is water resistant up to 150 meters.

The most interesting aspect about the Overseas collection is that it comes with interchangeable strap/bracelet system – it’s no different from the Overseas Self-Winding. The watch along with the pink gold bracelet comes with a textured rubber strap, and an alligator leather strap, both in blue color. Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding will set you back $46,200.