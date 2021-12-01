Adidas Christmas Sweater adds some holiday cheer

It’s the first day of December. This means Christmas is near. We’re kicking off the month not with a new pair of holiday-themed sneakers—just this ugly sweater.

Okay, so Adidas may not exactly described this as ugly but many people will refer to it as such. Some will still cringe but for those who love all things Christmas as soon as December begins, here’s a sweater for you.

Sweater goes with just about anything–or not

The new Adidas Christmas sweater won’t really complement your many pair of sneakers. We recommend just wear something neutral.

You won’t go wrong with a pair of classic white runners. Maybe choose any pair from the adidas White Spark football boot pack. You can also consider that ASICS GEL-LYTE III OG Okayama White Denim or Nike Air Jordan 4 White Oreo 2021. But for a more Christmasy look, you can always count on the Adidas Home Alone Forum Low.

Christmas is in the Details





The adidas Christmas sweater is gender neutral. The design features different knitting techniques of several panels. It’s just like any of your classic holiday sweaters.

This one though combines sky blue and red, warmt and, and beige. Elsewhere, you will see the adidas logo, a giant snowflake, a flag with geometric details, and more holiday-themed design on the back of the $300 sweater.