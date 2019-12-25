Alexander McQueen Air Bubble Sole Leather Sneakers introduced

Alexander McQueen was only mentioned once here but it’s about to get proper attention again with this new pair of sneakers. The name is not exactly known for sports shoes but the brave fashionistas know what McQueen is all about.

The designer luxury brand has introduced the Alexander McQueen Air Bubble Sole Leather Low-Top Sneakers. The pair comes with air bubble-infused soles, offering an eye-catching design with the matte black upper in leather and a clear sole.

Shoes for the Evolving Fashionista

There’s also the thick laces plus the silver branding that works as the designer’s luxury seal. The pair looks simple yet classy in the matte black complemented by the stylish sole.

The Alexander McQueen Air Bubble Sole Leather Sneakers are something you may not want to wear all the time. Don’t use the pair for any running or any other sports. Just wear the pair for when you need to look good and stylish—so go ahead, dress to impress.

The sole is transparent giving that “air bubble” look. It’s one of the few stylish pairs that still have that simplicity and classic look. We know other shoe brands have tried the air bubble sole design but not many look this good like Alexander McQueen’s.

Luxury Designer Brand Shows off Signature Style

If you may remember, we included a pair from Alexander McQueen as one of the ‘Eight Must-have Shoes in Your Closet’. The list is more for the ladies but the gentlemen can now see why the designer brand is a favorite of models and celebrities.

Alexander McQueen is known for its dark romantic and over-the-top designs. The late fashion designer from England has its own unique aesthetic. They say his design is always controversial, bold, or provocative. It’s always inspired by music, art, literature. Every product or design makes a statement whether on the runway or when it’s actually worn.







The closest you can get to wearing Alexander McQueen is this pair with the Air Bubble Sole. No word on pricing though but don’t expect it to be cheap.