Attention Potterheads – Wizarding World comes to Philadelphia with ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’

Over two decades ago, J. K. Rowling introduced us to the magical world of Hogwarts and the remarkable adventure that awaited 11-year-old Harry Potter. In the following years, all of those who came to know Harry got lost in the Wizarding World and the charms it offered. Seven incredible books and eight blockbuster movies later, Harry Potter has made a special place in literary and cinematic universes and has inspired various video games, theme parks, and exhibitions.

Following HBO Max’s reunion special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” where cast from the film series reunited and traipsed down the memory lane, Harry Potter has come to Philadelphia, setting up camp in Franklin Institute. Offering yet another exciting opportunity for the fans to explore and discover the magic for themselves, the exhibition will go on till September 2022. Wizards and Muggles all are invited!

‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ World Tour

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition” is an all-new, behind-the-scenes, interactive exhibition that has kicked off in Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute and will stay put for the next seven months before going on a world tour. The exhibition has been created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents.

Labeled as the most comprehensive touring exhibition of the Wizarding World ever, it is scheduled for a global tour that will cover Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, and Africa. Further details of Harry’s world tour have not yet been revealed.

Celebration of Iconic Moments

Sprawled over 18,000 sq. ft., the exhibition has taken over 21 galleries. The displays include the huge Great Hall with its floating candles, towering Hogwarts castle, Hagrid’s Hut by the forest, the four Hogwarts Houses, and Newt’s extension suitcase.

The exhibition is celebrating the iconic moments, brilliantly written characters, exquisite settings, and magnificent beasts as seen in the adventures of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and the expanded Wizarding World that also includes “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

It features all things magical from the mysteries of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to the brilliant anecdotes of the students; fun duels to dangerous dragons and Dark Arts; leaning bank of Gringotts to the mesmerizing Ministry of Magic. Guests – wizards and Muggles alike – can closely observe everything from original costumes to authentic props.

Personalized Experiences

You begin your journey like everyone else going to Hogwarts at the iconic King’s Cross Station, where you will have to don an RFID wristband to capture your interactions. You will need to complete a profile at the Platform 9 ¾. Choose your Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus to personalize your exhibition experience; this profile will accompany you throughout your journey to the magical world.

Once done, you can start enjoying Hogwarts, beginning with a sorting ceremony, where you can sit wearing the Sorting Hat and get your picture taken. Then off to the classrooms, facing off with a Bogart and dig at Herbology; and a stroll to the Forbidden Forest to practice the Patronus charm. You will be surrounded by original costumes and props from the movies to get your geek on.

The tickets for the exhibition are timed, which is open from 9:30 am until 8 pm every day. Tickets for adults are priced at $43 and $39 for kids. So get your wand out, say ‘Alohomora’ and unlock the Wizarding World.