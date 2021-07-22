Avatar 2 ready for launch: Everything you need to know

The 2009 sci-fi movie “Avatar” was a huge success on the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing films. Fans of the movie have been eagerly waiting for an “Avatar 2” for over a decade, which has now finally gotten an official release date of December 16, 2022 (after so many delays).

James Cameron’s hit 3D action film is lined up for four sequels but they keep getting postponed due to a series of reasons. Avatar 2 was slated for release in December 2020, which began production on April 22, 2017. However, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench in Cameron’s plans.

Avatar 2

The whole cast from the original movie is expected to return in the sequel, along with a few additions. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will be reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri, respectively.

Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Matt Gerald and CC Pounder will also be returning for the sequel. Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis and Vin Diesel have been cast to play new roles in the sequel.

Set several years after the events of the original movie, Jake and Neytiri have a family and are living a peaceful life. Jake is the chieftain of Omaticaya clan, while Neytiri is the high priestess. But when the old threats return, they must navigate through the forests of Pandora to find refuge and explore underwater and volcanic environs. Needless to say, the sequel will be full of brilliant views and special effects.

Avatar franchise

In 2020, Cameron stated that the production of Avatar 2 was 100-percent complete and around 95 percent of “Avatar 3” was done; although, it might have been a reference to the live-action filming in New Zealand and not the complete film itself.

The production house hasn’t announced the official titles of the movies yet, which are currently being called Avatar 2, Avatar 3, and so on. Though there have been reports on the potential titles as following – “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar: The Seed Bearer,” “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider,” and “Avatar: The Quest of Eywa.”

The other three sequels will be released every other year after Avatar 2. The release dates for them are subject to change, however, the current dates are December 20, 2024, for Avatar 3, December 18, 2026, for “Avatar 4” and December 22, 2028, for “Avatar 5”.