Aviation-themed L’Epée 1839 Time Flies clock touts eight days power reserve

In order to pay tribute to the “most brilliant innovations ever” the airplane, sculptural clock maker L’Epée 1839 has in collaboration with I’ECAL designed TIME FLIES.

Styled after the 1930s plane, the Time Flies is basically a desk clock with eight days power reserve that inspires one’s imagination and makes time telling more extravagant than we’ve known.

Aviation-themed clock

It is not easy to make out from the first glance but it’s convenient to tell time using the Time Flies. The minute and hours are depicted on the black PVD coated stainless steel disks stamped with numerals placed in front of the fuselage.

The display is pretty legible and the time can be read at a glance. What is more spectacular however is the skeletonized movement which allows the escapement to be displayed in the cockpit. The clock is powered by in-house, specially designed hand-wound movement. The movement can be manually wound by rotation of the engine’s radiator at the front of the Time Flies, once fully wound, the clock can run for eight days before requiring refueling.

More details









This sculptural desk clock comes either in gold, brass, stainless steel or aged bronze finish. Being a limited edition clock only 99 examples of each finish will be made. Time Flies weighs three kilograms and comes on either three-wheeled landing gear or a detachable stand that’s secured by a latch.

For the enthusiastic collectors, the Time Flies comprising 390 precision-engineered components is available via L’Epée for approximately $30,500.