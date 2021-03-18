Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver bronze gets piping hot red lacquer dial

Bell & Ross and diver editions go hand in hand – giving divers’ utmost confidence thanks to the superior functionality and accuracy of its watches. The BR 03-92 Diver Bronze watch has been accustomed to the annual facelifts right from 2018 when it was first introduced to the world, and it’s time again for another surprise.

While the first one had a full bronze and black dial, the one after it got a striking green bezel facelift, and then it was a changeover to the blue dial the next year. The last one we saw was the aviation-inspired version in luminescent green. For this year Bell & Ross has given the timepiece a deep red colored dial theme.

The new limited edition shade

The affinity for bronze makes complete sense on the BR 03-92 which is achieved by the CuSn8 alloy made from 92 percent copper and 8 percent tin giving the timepiece a distinct patina with time. For this edition, the red hue of the dial is put on as a lacquer finish, while for the bronze bezel it’s done as anodized aluminum insert ring.

The watch is 300-meters water-resistant and is a testament to the watchmaker for achieving that water resistance for a square watch case which traditionally was hard to achieve. Not much has changed other than the superficial change for this edition – there’s the automatic caliber BR-CAL.302 movement, and the contemporary watch face elements.

Red hot look matched with the strap

The red dial of the timepiece encapsulated by the sapphire with the anti-reflective coating has the gold plated indices highlighted by the Super-LumiNova inserts and the golden skeletonized Super-LumiNova on the hour, minute and seconds hands.

Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Bronze Red is going to be made only in limited edition of 999 units for a price tag of £3,800 GBP (approximately $5,260). It’ll come in either matte brown calfskin leather strap to match the dial or the more time tested black rubber strap for a contemporary look and feel.