Best movies and shows airing on Netflix this May

Netflix brings new and exciting titles to its subscribers each month. The platform has created wide-ranging genres to keep everybody entertained – from hilarious comedies to sweeping rom-coms, thought-provoking documentaries, and new TV shows.

Alike every month, May will bring a ton of new content to the streaming service. From literary adaptations to new seasons of beloved shows, here are the best movies and TV shows arriving on Netflix in May 2021.

Thrilling content

Much thrilling content will be available to binge-watch on Netflix in the coming month. Amy Adam’s much-awaited “The Woman in the Window” and a French survival thriller “Oxygen” will be releasing soon. Releasing on May 28, “Lucifer” season 5 part 2 is going to be the most popular release of the month.

A new show, “Jupiter’s Legacy” will also be making its debut on Netflix. Dave Bautista-starrer zombie-heist movie “Army of the Dead” is releasing on May 21. This month, Netflix will welcome popular movies like the “Back to the Future” trilogy, “Due Date,” “Notting Hill,” “Layer Cake” and more.

Best content to binge-watch

The second part of Netflix Original “Selena: The Series” is coming out in May, along with more seasons of “Angelina Ballerina” and “Barney and Friends.” “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale,” “Never Back Down,” “The Sons of Sam,” “Dead Mab Down,” “Jupiter’s Legacy,” French thriller “Oxygen” “The Woman in the Window” and more will be coming on Netflix in the first half of the month.

Shows and movies releasing after May 15 include “Who Killed Sara” season 2, “Sabotage,” “Army of the Dead,” “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” season 3, “Neil Bomber: Manhunt,” “Ragnarok” season 2, “Lucifer” season 5, “The Kominsky Method” and much more.