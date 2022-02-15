McDonald’s enters metaverse with trademarks for virtual products, restaurants, and McCafe

Numerous mega organizations are catching up with the metaverse trend kicked off essentially by Facebook’s rechristening to Meta. Following earlier adopters like Nike, McDonald’s has now hinted its arrival in the metaverse.

The global fast-food chain has reportedly filed 10 trademark applications to sell food in the metaverse. In addition, the trademarks also cover the possibility of McDonald’s virtual products, restaurants, and cafes in the digital environment.

Virtual orders, physical delivery

With this news, McDonald’s joins a long list of global bigshots that have already filed trademark applications for virtual products and services to establish themselves as front-runners in the imminent metaverse.

With McDonald’s possible entry, customers can begin imaging a future where they can virtually order their favorite fast food and have it delivered physically to their place. This is likely according to the trademark applications pertaining to the availability of virtual foods and beverages through virtual McDonald’s restaurants and McCafe’s.

More details

The company has filed 10 (TEN!) trademark applications indicating it plans to offer "a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods" and "operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery."#Mcdonalds #Metaverse pic.twitter.com/J9pK7EK9nl — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 9, 2022

As per trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who initially spotted the trademark applications, consumers would be able to download virtual McDonald’s food items as “multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio and video files and NFTs.”

For now, the idea of ordering virtually and having food delivered physically sounds vague, but McDonald’s doesn’t want to miss out on being one of the first companies to offer food and beverages in the metaverse, when the idea of digital space is actually realized.