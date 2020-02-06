Bill & Ted’s Excellent Phone Booth travels to year 2020

If ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ was your favorite movie back in the ’80s, you may want to take a look at this. No, this is not the Tardis from Doctor Who. It’s not just a red version of it either. There really is a popular red phone booth in ‘1980s pop culture

Don’t say it’s where Superman changes clothes. The original movie Bill & Ted features the phone booth. It still remains as a phone but made more modern this time with a payphone for landline and VOIP. There is the umbrella antenna and other features of most Cubicall phone booths we’ve seen.

This Phone Booth is Worth Thousands

The phonebooth has an official movie license. It costs $8,495 and is up for pre-order. You need to pay at least $100 for your order. The amount can be refunded when you cancel or applied towards the final purchase. If you’re loaded right now, you can always pay the full amount today or before its May arrival.

Bill & Ted’s phone booth measures 92 × 44 × 27 inches. It’s a limited edition offering. We’re not sure what you can do with it aside from making and receiving calls. It’s too big to be in your room but we’re not going to judge you if that is where you want to put it.

Bill & Ted Get into a New Adventure

The full-sized replica is released in time for the next Bill & Ted movie. The first movie, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, was released in February 1989. It starred Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. A sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, was shown in July 1991.

Now almost three decades later, the third film entitled ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ will be released in August 2020. The film is now in the works so fans still have a lot of time to prepare. Not that you need any other thing to do but maybe review the first two movies and maybe get into the plot again.