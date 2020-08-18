Casio G-Shock Dragon Ball GA110 limited edition watch on sale from Aug 22

Casio G-Shock is no stranger to loud designs and large dials. If you are a fan of bold G-Shocks with anime inspiration you have a good option already existing in the Monkey D. Luff inspired GA-110JOP watch.

Now to give takers another exciting option, G-Shock has partnered with iconic Japanese anime television series Dragon Ball Z. The duo has brought forth the Casio G-Shock Dragon Ball Z GA110JDB-1A4, which is as close it can get to the most famous and influential anime of all time.

The new street flair

The Casio G-Shock Dragon Ball GA110 features a large 51.2mm case made in fluorescent orange resin. The case size is a standard with GA 110 watch model but the colorway here is what makes this anime-inspired timepiece a worthy head turner.

The orange on the case, bezel and the main body – including the strap – is well complemented by black colored dial accentuated by gold indices, hands and a 9 o’clock sub-dial topped with the series’ titular Dragon Balls. Despite the watch’s playful design and color scheme, it doesn’t compromise on the robustness that we associate G-Shock with.

Movement, availability and more

The 200 meter water resistance G-Shock Dragon Ball GA110 is powered by the company’s in-house 5146 quartz movement. The movement brings a host of functionality to the watch including 1/1000 second chronograph, 24-hour countdown timer, automatic perpetual calendar and more.

The watch with Dragon Ball Z logo etched on the stainless steel case back, features a pusher which sets the LED light in the dial glowing in an atypical orange to match the watch. It comes paired with a resin strap that continues the main body’s orange and black color scheme and has Dragon Ball Z’s main character Goku printed all around it.

G-Shock Dragon Ball GA110 will be a limited edition model when it launches on August 22. It will be available through authorized retailers and is already up for pre-order for $250, in case you are interested.