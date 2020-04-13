Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction 2020 trailer released, Netflix premiere April 24

Based on the graphic novel Ciudad, this action adventure thriller is a directorial debut by a Hollywood stuntman, Sam Hargrave. Film’s writer-producer the Russo brothers have teamed up in the past with Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth for several thriving projects in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Hollywood movie is extensively shot in India. Hemsworth’s fans will see him in a fresh real-life character after a long time. Hemsworth was expected to be in India for the launch, which he regrets is not possible given the global health crises. Indian Thor fans are going to miss his presence dearly.

The plot

The Netflix original features Tyler Rake, a fearless black-market mercenary who is windswept in life. Tyler is hired by an imprisoned international crime lord to rescue his kidnapped son. This deadly extraction turns out to be challengingly impossible when the city is locked down.

The explosive trailer released on April 8 reveals action drama that is bound to provide adrenaline gushing 1 hour 57 minutes of modern combat experience.

The cast

The movie features Christopher Hemsworth as protagonist Tyler Rake, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan, the kidnapped boy.

The film will also see renowned actors like Golshifteh Farahani, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpai and David Harbour sharing the screen.

Extraction is to premiere on Netflix Friday, April 24. When most of us are home quarantined in novel crisis, the film will be an engaging affair for action drama enthusiasts.