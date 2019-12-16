Porsche, Lucasfilm collab brings the Star Wars Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter

In about three days, the world will once again be awakened to the latest film installment to the Star Wars franchise. Everybody is excited. In fact, we’re sure by now, you’ve already planned out the weekend. You’ve already purchased movie tickets for the earliest showing and then after you’ll have your lunch at your favorite restaurant or food chain to discuss or internalize what you just saw. And then you’ll go shopping because it’s Christmas next week.

If it’s not you because you decided to stand back and let the hardcore Star Wars fans have their moment, then just settle for checking out what new Star Wars stuff are available. We’re not only talking about new merch like those Mandalorian Baby Yoda, Columbia Star Wars Jacket, Star Wars Coca-Cola, or that Levi’s Authorized Vintage Crafts Limited-Edition Chewbacca Trucker Jacket. We’re talking about a new vehicle.

Star Wars Starship Goes from Concept to Almost Reality

Now that’s crazy. We’ve heard of movie props being auctioned off but Porsche and the Lucasfilm together have come up with the Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter. It’s a new luxury “space car” for the Star Wars fans who are willing to spend a lot of money on stuff. Umm, not really.

It took only two months for the two teams to work on this fantasy starship. Okay, so it’s not really a “starship” that can fly. It’s something for the fans that will be shown off at the movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Porsche, Star Wars Get Sportier and Geekier at the Same Time

Taking into consideration the design philosophies and aesthetics of Porsche, the starship is somewhat based on the Taycan. The latter was released only in September so this collaboration’s timing is perfect. ‘The Designer Alliance’ has put together the Star Wars appeal and Porsche design. The two brands are popular and we can imagine fans of both will be so ecstatic.

Again, don’t expect this to fly. It won’t. We’re not sure if you can drive it but we hope to see it on screen. This is another great way to celebrate the end of the Luke Skywalker saga. It is a bold undertaking but we believe in Porsche and the people behind Star Wars. This is a “spaceship” true Star Wars fans will want to ride on.