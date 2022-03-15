COMME des GARCONS 80s Nike Eagle dropping in an all-black style

COMME des GARCONS is popular for introducing monochromatic design, deconstruction, and symmetry in fashion. Those who like all-black ensemble often turn to this Japanese label for their fashion fix.

More all-black stuff from the brand is ready for your liking. After the COMME des GARCONS Nike Air Foamposite One and the COMME des GARCONS x Salomon XA-Alpine and Salomon Cross runners, here is a modern version of the Nike Eagle from the ‘80s: the Black COMME des GARCONS 80s Nike Eagle.

COMME des GARCONS X Nike



The new COMME des GARCONS 80s Nike Eagle is ready in an all-black ensemble. The road racing shoe was released in 1980 as a very lightweight silhouette. Believe it or not, it only weighed 5.1 ounces.

The latest iteration of the Nike Eagle is still lightweight as made possible by the materials used. It comes with a thin rubber sole unit, suede overlays, and a CDG-branded heel tab. The nylon tongue shows white Nike tags with an orange swoosh. The pair is all black except for the tags.

COMME des GARCONS 80s Nike Eagle Details



The reworked sneakers come with a leather base, also in black. The insoles show some white co-branding. The shoelaces are black so some of you may find the pair boring. But then that’s the beauty of an all-black creation. It’s simple, minimalist, and classy.

The black COMME des GARCONS 80s Nike Eagle will be sold for ¥28,600 JPY which is about $243. The pair will be ready this March 18. Check out most CDG stores in Japan. Dover Street Market will also carry the pair.