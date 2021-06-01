Corum Bubble X-Ray watch with glowing skull dial makes bold impression

Skull dial watches are not for everyone. Even the impressive ones like the Bell & Ross BR01 Cyber Skull have met some criticism. Having said that, Swiss watchmaker Corum has introduced a gripping skull dial watch for its anniversary celebration and it’s bound to catch more eyes than just the Halloween fans.

The Corum Bubble was first introduced in the year 2000. It was offered in an unparalleled 44mm case with a towering crystal dial, which was an instant hit. Now for the 21st anniversary of the Bubble collection, Corum has launched the limited-edition Bubble X-Ray.

Bubble X Ray is a skull dial to appreciate

The Bubble collection inspired by the diver’s watches of the 1960s featured a giant dome-like crystal that was conceived to withstand the water pressure in deep sea. The Bubble X-ray retains the signature dome crystal, which highlights the green luminous skull underneath.

This new limited edition Bubble X-Ray watch has a realistic-looking skull occupying most of the dial space. The watch featuring a mammoth 47mm grade 5 titanium case finished in all black color provides a wonderful contrast to the white skull within, which is filled with luminescent coating to glow green in the dark.

The movement and more

The watch in addition to the skull has rhodium skeleton hands on the otherwise bronze dial of the Bubble X-Ray, which is powered by in-house CO 390 movement offering 42 hours of power reserve.

The Corum Bubble X-Ray watch is water-resistant to 100m. It comes paired to a black leather strap with green stitching to contrast with the watch face. The price is available on request.