Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Shadow and Sun” is available for pre-order

Leading men’s fashion and streetwear outfit, Coutié and Vans are back with yet another Old Skool collaborative in “Shadow and Sun” featuring cream colored silhouette with orange accents.

Following the Old Skool “Nightmare Society”, which featured a black design with orange laces, the new sneaker is conceived as an idea of conquering self-doubt with positivity – Shadow (symbolizing self-doubt) which can be overcome by Sun (positive mindset).

Vans Old Skool Sneaker

The handsome design of Coutié’s Vans Old Skool “Shadow and Sun” expresses the deep thought behind the conception most effortlessly with its striking appeal. The pair features a cream-colored canvas and suede upper with orange side stripes enhancing the look.

The shoe comes with black laces and has Ultracush sole for added durability and comfort. What also stands out on the side of the silhouette is the “Shadow and Sun” written in black in English, just below the same inscription written in Arabic. There’s also yin and yang of Arabic moon and sun on the heels and the toebox (again in black).

The availability and pricing

Coutié x Vans Old Skool “Shadow and Sun” was made available on the Coutié website starting February 20. The shoes are priced at approximately $130 but are only available on pre-order.

The company informs, it takes 1-2 weeks for them to ship the order. The “Shadow and Sun” will be made in limited quantities, so if you think you want to own a pair, you’ll have to act fast.