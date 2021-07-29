Crocs announces Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection and it’s available

You like it or not, Crocs are here to stay and make new milestones every day. After their collaborative clog and slip-ons with 3D glow mushroom charms, Crocs has now announced the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection comprising rubber clogs for both men and kids.

Inspired by the newly launched Space Jam: A New Legacy movie playing now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, these limited edition Crocs are released in two different pairs.

The all-terrain crocs

These new Crocs are both all-terrain shoes with enhanced treads and adjustable heel strap to ensure comfort. The Space Jam collection feature a pair delivered in black color with orange and blue Tune Squad bullseye logo split between the two crocs. The pair also features orange and blue accents on the upper and Tune Squad and Space Jam logos printed on the inside on the heel.

For the second pair, Crocs takes more cues from the digital world. Feature purple and blue design based on the AI database characters enters in the new Space Jam movie. These Crocs stay true to the aesthetics with Tune Squad and Space Jam logos printed inside on the heel.

Pricing and availability

To grace the Crocs further, the Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection comes with pack of charms. These include Bugs and Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety and the Tune Squad spelled out.

The new Crocs collection has started retailing through certain retailers beginning July 28. Priced at $85, these Crocs are real charmers for Space Jam, Tune Squad and the Crocs fans alike. What do you think about the Space Jam Crocs?