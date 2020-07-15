DC, Marvel reschedule superhero movies – know when your favorite is releasing

While the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the earlier schedule of many movies, the film world is picking up momentum and studios are finally selecting new premiere dates for upcoming motion pictures.

It doesn’t matter whether you are a DC or a Marvel fan; we have got good news for you – all your favorite superhero movies have been rescheduled for release. Most awaited movies of your favorite DC and Marvel superheroes will soon arrive on big screens near you.

The DC schedule

Without any doubt, Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman is absolutely delightful. The sequel of 2017 movie, Wonder Woman 1984 was originally set to release on June 5, 2020, which now will premiere on October 2, 2020.

The new Batman movie featuring the heartthrob Robert Pattinson was earlier going to release on June 25, 2021. However, it seems that fans will have to wait a while longer as it has now been set to release on October 1, 2021.

There is no change to the release date of Suicide Squad Sequel, set to premiere on August 6, 2021, while Black Adam will be releasing on December 21, 2021. The sequel of Shazam is slated for release on April 1, 2022, whereas the solo movie of the Scarlet Speedster AKA The Flash will arrive in theaters on July 7, 2022.

Marvel’s updated timetable

Everyone who is a Marvel fan was heartbroken upon the death of dear Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. The much-awaited solo movie of the first female Avenger was set to release on May 1, 2020, but it is now scheduled to premiere on November 6, 2020.

The New Mutants of Marvel was originally to premiere on April 3, 2020, but is now scheduled to release on August 28, 2020. The tale of Morbius the Living Vampire will be told on big screens on March 29, 2020, instead of its previous release date on July 31, 2020.

Tom Hardy will be returning as Venom in Venom 2 on July 25, 2021, which was earlier set for release on October 2, 2020. The Eternals, which was going to premiere on November 6, 2020, will now be releasing on February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, which was to premiere on February 12, 2021, has been pushed three months further for release on March 7, 2021. Stephen Strange will be returning in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, instead of May 7, 2021.

While, Spider-man: Homesick is going to release in theaters on November 5, 2021; Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Sequel will premiere on December 22, 2021. Thor: Love and Thunder, which was to premiere on November 5, 2021, will now bring the handsome Chris Hemsworth portraying the Norse God of Thunder to the big screens on February 11, 2022.

Sure, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to see your favorite superheroes in action again, but it’ll be worth the wait. Especially given that so many of them are lined up in the coming days.