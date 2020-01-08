Dell Alienware Concept UFO unveiled at CES 200

Nothing beats a good story about gaming. For hardcore gamers here, you may be closely watching the news from CES 2020–the biggest annual tech event happening in Las Vegas right now. The announcement of exciting new products has been continuous and we even mentioned a few here.

There are the Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, new LG OLED and Nanocell TVs, and the Segway S-Pod self-balancing chair just yesterday. Today, we’re focusing our attention on this Nintendo Switch-like gaming device from Dell under the Alienware line.

Dell Alienware Concept UFO is Only a Prototype

Meet the Alienware Concept UFO Dell has recently shown off at the CES. It’s only a concept design so don’t expect this to be available anytime soon. We believe Dell has all the intentions to bring this to production but for now, several image teasers are enough.

No doubt the Nintendo Switch is fun to use but it’s not really as powerful compared to PC. We can consider it as mobile gaming for hybrid gamers. True blue PC gamers have yet to encounter something that will satisfy their gaming needs. Dell knows about this and so it’s looking to enter this arena with the Alienware Concept UFO.

Take note of the word “concept”. It’s not a real product yet—just a prototype vision. Dell knows computer hardware so there is a possibility the Alienware Concept UFO becomes a reality.

From Concept to Reality?

It’s simply in the exploration stage but now that it’s out, we’re imagining other developers, gamers, and consumers will pitch in with their suggestions. The goal of every company is for a new product to be commercially available. Perhaps Dell is simply gauging the market and audience reception.

The Dell Alienware Concept UFO appears to be powerful with an 8-inch screen with 1900 x 1200 resolution with a kickstand on the rear. Like the Nintendo Switch, there are two detachable controllers on either side. It’s considered as a portable PC which means you can play PC games and also those downloaded from Steam.

The Concept UFO is like a tablet that you can connect to a display for a bigger view, a keyboard, and a mouse so you can be more productive when not playing games. Like most PCs today, it comes with Bluetooth, WiFi, a 10th-gen Intel Core processor, Thunderbolt, and other connectivity options.









The PC gaming world can still be alive with this Dell Alienware Concept UFO. If and when it goes into production, expect it to launch with a different name.