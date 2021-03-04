Ferrari Trento is official toast of Formula 1 for three seasons

The Formula 1 2021 season is going to kick-off in Bahrain in the last week of March and Ferrari is going to be there on the podium in every grand prix. That might sound insane but the recent announcement for the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1 will make it possible!

Ferrari Trento has been named the official partner for the post-race celebrations on the podium, as the award-winning Italian winemaker has struck a three-year partnership with the prime motorsports association.

Ferrari Terento – rightful F1 celebrations partner

The winemaker based in Trentino in the Italian Alps has earned the world’s respect for its sparkling wines for more than a decade, thus, it’s the obvious choice for the upcoming three seasons of the Formula-1 calendar. According to Matteo Lunelli, President & CEO, Ferrari Trento, “We are just beginning this extraordinary adventure that will allow us to bring the Italian Art of Living to the celebrations of Formula 1.”

Talking of F1, the sport has captured imagination of motorsports fans without doubt for so many decades now. Many sporting icons like Nikki Lauda, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and the current world champion Lewis Hamilton have been a great inspiration for people across the globe. It was time that the two par excellence Italian ends met!

Adding to that Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO, Formula 1, said “Celebrating success is in both our DNA and having Ferrari Trento at the heart of the sport’s most iconic celebratory moment makes them such a natural partner for us.”

Not the first time on podium for Ferrari Trento

Ferrari Trento has had deep-rooted links in high-speed sports with appearances at major international events. The Ferrari Trentodoc Jeroboam bottle made it to the elusive Formula 1 podium in the past, this displays their love for motorsports.

Now they have the bragging rights of featuring in every single GP race for three years – giving the brand an even better recognition. The 23-race calendar this year will see high octane action, and to celebrate it all in the end it will be none other than the Ferrari Trento!