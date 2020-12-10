Five trending gadgets to gift an audiophile this Christmas

After a long, inconsistent and overly disappointing year thus far, we are finally into its final phases. A phase that we would want to make the most of and end the year on a high. In a normal year, you’d at this time be found running pillar to post for a perfect gift – this time is different and shopping is largely confined to online stores.

You will have the usual options in mind, but if you’re confused about what to gift your hardcore audiophile buddy who’s very choosey about things. Then we have got you covered – every music lover will fancy these gadgets made for them. It’ll make a present that will be cherished for years to come and most importantly make your pal a happy chappy!

Apple AirPods Max

Revealed just a couple of days back and available in time for the holiday season, the Apple AirPods Max headphones with active noise cancellation are a no brainer for an Apple fanboy. Designed to take on some of the best ANC headphones already available, these come with a 40mm dynamic driver for crisp sound at all the hearable frequencies. The wireless headphones are styled like the Apple Watch and are comfortable to wear for long music sessions. AirPods Max headphones have an impressive 20 hour battery life and come with a smart case to hibernate in a low power state. Buy for $549

Bose Frame Tenor Audio Sunglasses

You want to gift your friend a cool pair of sunglasses, and he loves listening to music too. Well, the Bose Frame Tenor are tailor-made such a person – they double for listening to music without missing a thing that’s happening around. Touting a stylish look and feel, the polarized sunglasses are lightweight yet durable enough for any adventure. With the built-in microphone, you can even take calls when not listening to music, just like in those Bond movies. The touch controls on the side let one toggle music or access the voice-assistant for hands-free living. Buy for $249.95

Audio-Technica USB Bluetooth turntable

A turntable is a seasoned gift for an audiophile. It lets the imagination run wild to conjure more meaningful music. If your friend is really into vinyl then the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT Turntable is just the thing to buy this Christmas. The turntable comes with Bluetooth connectivity to pair with wireless speakers or headphones for getting creative. This turntable is a very good gift idea for a newbie enthusiast with plenty of options to connect the PC or home stereo system courtesy the dual RCA output cable. It’ll do all the fancy music creation for a friend who always keeps talking about beats, frequencies, or music tempo. Buy for $299

Marshall Stockwell II

Marshall has made a name for itself in the audio equipment market courtesy its design and sound quality. The Marshall Stockwell II portable speaker is therefore the best bet for your music-loving friend who likes that odd outdoor adventure. The speaker can be carried along on hikes or casual picnics for high fidelity audio on the go without any worries since it is IPX4 water-resistant. The portable speaker has an old school feel to it while being absolutely high tech. The Bluetooth speaker will last 20 hours on a single charge, enough for any occasion. The sound quality of the speaker is something we can vouch for and if need be, it is good enough for one’s bedroom audio requirements. Buy for $199.99

Kohler Moxie Showerhead

If you are a bit unsure about all of the above-mentioned gifting ideas for an audiophile, you can bet on this one. The Kohler Moxie Showerhead comes with the Harmon Kardon speaker for a sensory experience while having a relaxing bath for winding down every single day. The Amazon Alexa-enabled showerhead is perfect for a music lover, and its voice-activated feature is a winner here. IPX7-rated waterproof speaker promises crystal clear sound and when it needs charging it can be removed from the magnetic bracket. On full charge, it can play audio for 6 hours non-stop. As for the showerhead – coming from Kohler, one can expect the full range of spray settings. Buy for $189.99