Four titles to watch on Amazon Prime in May 2022

Alike other streaming services, Amazon Prime Video offers a lot of new content containing movies, documentaries, and shows each month. To that end, the platform is bringing a host of entertaining titles including returning shows, brand-new series, and fresh movies in May to take your mind off of the summer heat.

The new content caters to audiences of various genres with titles like the sci-fi thriller Night Sky. There are some returning and some new original series such as The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith. Regardless of your viewing preferences, here are four new titles on Amazon Prime Video you should check out in May.

Bosch Legacy, May 6

The Prime Video series Bosch garnered so much love over its seven seasons that it is now getting a spin-off that premieres on May 6. Titus Welliver will be reprising his role as Harry Bosch in Bosch Legacy where he will continue his mission for justice. The show will follow Bosch who is now working as a private investigator and teams up with his former foe, attorney Honey Chandler to solve the crime.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, May 6

The Amazon Original docuseries follows the cold case and controversial investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Beverly Lynn Smith. The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith delves deep into the sting operation designed to investigate a suspect but ultimately tangled the mystery even further. Beverly lived in a rustic farmhouse with her husband and 10-month-old baby. She was murdered on December 9, 1974. Even after almost 50 years, the case remains unsolvable.

Kick Like Tayla, May 27

Kick Like Tayla is an upcoming Australian amazon Original documentary about 25-year-old Tayla Harris as she does her best to establish herself in the world of sports while tackling media and social controversy. This series documents the public and personal challenges of NAB AFL Women’s Competition (AFLW) player and boxing champion. Both Tayla and her closest friends give insights into how she dealt with those ordeals. It is an inspiring story and a must-watch for sports fans.

Night Sky, May 20

Night Sky is a new sci-fi drama featuring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek. The show follows a couple, Irene and Franklin York who find a chamber buried in their backyard which leads to a deserted planet. They have kept the existence of this chamber secret for many years, but the arrival of an enigmatic young man stirs trouble. The sci-fi show is likely to become a hit among the fans.