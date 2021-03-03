G-Shock’s six iconic models released in transparent white and gray colorways

G-Shock has been at the forefront of design in the past few months. After a G-Shock inspired by the skin pattern of the African Rock Python – largest snake – and the very robust G-Shock Frogman, the watchmaker has now gone subtle but trendier with the Transparent Pack series.

While the collection doesn’t comprise a new model per se, it is still a delightful reveal for anyone who has grown up with the super-strong G-Shocks. The company has given its most popular silhouettes a transparent makeover.

The Transparent Pack

The collection of transparent G-Shocks is delivered in two interesting color options – Gray and White. The color scheme is made possible with the use of semi-transparent resin in construction of the bezel and band.

Despite their fragile-looking transparent construction, the exciting six iconic watch models in the collection include GA2000, GA900, and GA110 that come in a transparent gray makeover. While, the DW5600, GA700, and GA2100 are part of the transparent white series.

Other details

The Transparent Pack gives the most recognizable models and interesting new see-through appearance, but doesn’t not tinker with the established goodness. All the six models in the collection remain true to G-Shock recognizable solid construction and come with signature features like water-resistance, LED backlight and shock resistance.

The Transparent Gray and Transparent White G-Shock watches are immediately available for a price ranging between $110 and $130 from the company’s official website.