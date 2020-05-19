Grand Seiko launches “Toge” special edition GMT with Watches of Switzerland

If you like a green timepiece on the wrist, we have previously provided a few options. Now, Grand Seiko in collaboration with Watches of Switzerland has launched “Toge” – a special edition GMT watch that supports a gorgeous green dial with gold assents.

Toge special edition has been designed by Grand Seiko’s chief designer, Nobuhiro Kosugi and is going to be available in Watches of Switzerland outlets in the USA and UK.

The special edition GMT

Toge, which translates to a mountain pass, features Mount Iwate texture green dial housed in a 39.5 mm stainless steel case. The green dial is accentuated by silver colored Dauphine-style blade design hour and minute hands, baton-shaped second hands and similar colored time markers.

What really stands out on the dial are the arrow-shaped 24-hour GMT hand and hour indices in gold color. The watch is powered by Grand Seiko’s own caliber 9S66 that has 225 components, 35 jewels and provides a power reserve of up to 72-hours.

Pricing details and more

The Toge special edition GMT watch has a sapphire crystal case back that provides a view of the balance wheel movement that beats at 28,800 vph. Staying true to its predecessors in the Grand Seiko’s GMT range, the Toge comes attached to a dark brown crocodile leather strap and is water resistant to 30 meters.

Despite being a special edition watch, the Grand Seiko x Watches of Switzerland Toge GMT is not a numbered edition, though it will have limited production. It will be priced at $5,200. If you want to try the watch before buying, head over to Grand Seiko’s Instagram handle where you can feel the watch using Augmented Reality without having to step out of the house.