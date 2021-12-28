Balenciaga Defender Sneakers shown off in tonal colorways

Balenciaga is fast becoming a favorite of sneakerheads. We’ll always tag every Balenciaga footwear as luxury because of the price point.

The design isn’t exactly luxurious. This new pair especially is something that is meant for rugged use. But yes, this pair will be considered as luxury sneakers.

Balenciaga Defender Rugged Sneakers

We have featured quite a few Balenciage sneakers like the limited-edition Balenciaga Toe Sneakers, Balenciaga Speed Trainer, and Balenciaga SPEED 3.0 Sneakers. In recent months, there’s the Balenciaga Bulldozer Mini Boots ready for the new season and the Balenciaga Bulldozer Boot.

The Balenciaga Defender looks very rugged. The sneakers are part of the Spanish fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2022 which was shown in October at a runway show.

Balenciaga Defender Sneaker Design

The Balenciaga Defender is available in two color versions: Black and Beige. Each pair is tonal and looks rugged with its sole unit that is tire-like. The result is some elevation for the wearer.

The design of the sole is a treading that protrudes all over. The shoes are mainly trainers with dynamic overlays, mesh material, and embossed Balenciaga logo branding you can find on the heel section and tongue.

The Balenciaga Defender Sneakers will be released in time for Spring 2022. No word on pricing but expect this to be expensive.