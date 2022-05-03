Nike Air Force 1 Low NAI-KE ready in Olive and Tan colorways

The Nike Air Force 1 remains to be one of the most iconic series from the top sports brand. For several decades now, it has proven its power even with its simple design.

There are numerous Nike Air Force 1 iterations we have seen in the past years including the Nike Air Force 1 with a removable Swoosh-shaped carabiner. There’s Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1. The colorful Uno x Nike Air Force 1 Low Sneakers also entered the game.

Nike Air Force 1 Low NAI-KE New Colorways

Another version that made an impression is the Nike Air Force 1 Low “NAI-KE” collection. A Blue colorway was introduced last year but now, we’re seeing two new colors that minimalists will love. The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NAI-KE” is now ready in Olive and Tan.

The two colors will be exclusive to Asia. The pair has the “Nike” in Mandarin on the insoles and heel tabs. The side panels come with some stitching while the uppers are made of dyed canvas.

Nike Air Force 1 Low NAI-KE Design

The midsole and laces are in the same color as the upper so they are either Tan or Olive. The eye stays are semi-translucent and topped with a speckled design. The rubber outsoles are cream-colored, giving off some old vintage vibe.



The Nike Air Force 1 Low NAI-KE will be available on Nike’s official webstore. Select stores and retailers in Asia will also carry the pair. No word on pricing but it shouldn’t be expensive like those collaborations with Louis Vuitton or Supreme.