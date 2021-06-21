Helinox Tactical Field Office creates durable, stable workplace anywhere

Working from anywhere but office is the new norm in the pandemic. While there is no dearth of tables to straighten your back while working from home, if you want to get trotting to the wilderness all by yourself, you’ll need something as sturdy and functional as the Tactical Field Office by Helinox.

Helinox has extensive experience in developing lightweight, portable outdoor furniture and this mobile office you can carry along, even when you’re on foot, is a perfect example.

The new durable workplace

If you want to work from a scenic location or by the lake side; just pack the Helinox Tactical Field Office with your laptop, everyday essentials, wrap the table around its aluminum frame and set out for the location. On arrival, fold open the portable workstation and you’re good to work. This is just a table, so managing a chair is still going to be your concern.

Weighing a total of 5 pounds, this mini-outdoor workstation comprises 15L cargo bag which is framed by aluminum tubes, with a flapping tabletop folded down on one side. The carry-on-style bag can be attached to a strap (sold separately) and carry it on the shoulder.

Dimensions, costing and more

The entire contraption measures 23.5 x 15.8 x 9-inches when folded. The table easily folds out and can be placed securely to work on it. The table can either remain attached to the cargo bag frame or it can be used separately.

Capable of instantly creating a stable workspace anywhere you carry it, the Tactical Field Office bag features 600D poly-fabric and MOLLE webbing for military-grade durability. It is available for $199.95 in black, coyote tan, military olive colors. The shoulder strap is sold separately for $29.95, while an inner laptop sleeve costs $24.95.