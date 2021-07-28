Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport earbuds flaunt Kevlar wireless charging case

Master & Dynamic impressed us with its MW08 ANC earbuds in the first quarter of 2021, and the brand’s bettered them with the new MW08 Sport ANC True Wireless earphones. While these buds retain the best of the MW08, they come with added features for active individuals who are looking for just this kind of accessory.

Like all Master & Dynamic products, this one comes at a premium price tag of $349 which is $50 more than the standard MW08s. Are they worth the extra cost or even better than the other options on the market? Yes, surely they are, if you value the feature set they come with. They can be bought in black, silver, blue, and olive color options.

Redesigned Kevlar case

Right out of the box these earbuds feel premium for their redesigned case crafted from woven Kevlar fiber finish – thereby lending it a smooth touch and durability. The MW08 Sport earbuds themselves are crafted out of sapphire glass (as compared to the ceramic on MW08) with those metal accents for a better scratch-resistant aesthetic and shatter-resistant properties.

These earbuds are ideal for an active lifestyle as they boast IPX5 water resistance and the charging case also gets IPX4 rating for protection from the odd water splashes by the poolside. Just like other high-end ANC earbuds, these also get five sets of silicone tips and two foam ear tips for a better fit during rigorous activities.

Wireless charging and ANC









Another important addition to the new earbuds is the wireless charging support for the charging case, which is an important feature for some. Master & Dynamic has even made MC100 Wireless Charging Pad to support the feature – and it will be sold as a separate accessory for $69. The wireless charging feature will juice up the case to 50 percent in 30 minutes as compared to 15 minutes with the USB-C connectivity.

Other than that, the Bluetooth 5.2 compatible MW08 Sport has the same 11mm Beryllium-coated drivers for punchy audio. The Dual-mode ANC and the battery life of 12 hours (ANC turned off) with the earbuds and additional 30 hours with the charging case remain unchanged.

On the downside, these earbuds also don’t have gesture controls to cycle between the ANC or ambient sound mode. You’ll have to toggle between them using the compatible app, and by default, they’ll start with the last selected mode.