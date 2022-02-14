Most-anticipated Netflix original movies of 2022

Never in history had a major streamer revealed its film lineup for an entire year like Netflix did a couple of days ago. With the future of theatergoing still shrouded by the pandemic, the streaming service announced that it will be releasing over 80 original movies in 2022, with one new release each week.

Netflix’s impressive selection of original features for the year is filled with A-list stars and directors – with a possibility of many more titles adding up in the coming months – such as Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer Murder Mystery 2. While you will be busy binge-watching the entertaining content Netflix keeps dropping every month, be sure to check out these most-anticipated original movies of 2022.

The Gray Man

Based on the “Gray Man” series by Mark Greaney, this action thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Set to commence a franchise based on the novel, the plot develops as the CIA’s top asset and mercenary, whose real identity is unknown, accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, triggering a global hunt by assassins working for a psychopathic former colleague. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Dhanush, and Regé-Jean Page in lead roles.

Knives Out 2

A sequel to 2019’s hit mystery film, Knives Out, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in Netflix’s Knives Out 2. This time Detective Blanc travels to Greece to uncover a mystery comprising a new group of interesting suspects. The cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. Set in Greece with an ensemble cast, the movie is likely to win hearts like its predecessor.

Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes is returning for a sequel with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill reprising their respective roles of Enola and Sherlock Holmes. The plot follows Enola as she takes on her first case as a detective, but she will need help from friends and her brother Sherlock. Millie Bobby Brown has established herself as a brilliant actress after she won hearts in Stranger Things series as Eleven and it will be fun to see her play the detective yet again.

The Adam Project

After his Oscar nomination for Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds is ready for his Netflix outing in a sci-fi movie that is releasing on March 11. The film follows Adam (Walker Scobell), a 13-year-old boy whose mother (Jennifer Garner) is trying to make ends meet. One night, young Adam meets his time-traveling future self (Ryan Reynolds). The past and future Adams are forced to team up with their late father (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future while looking for adult Adam’s missing love, Laura (Zoe Saldana).

The School for Good and Evil

The School for Good and Evil is a film adaptation of Soman Chainani’s bestselling young-adult fantasy series of the same name. The movie follows best friends Sophie and Agatha as they navigate an enchanted school for young heroes and villains, and find themselves on conflicting sides of the battle between good and evil. The movie stars Sophie Anne Caruso, Sophia Wylie, Kit Young, Rachel Bloom, Peter Charliz Therone, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, and Jaime Flatters in leading roles.

Day Shift

Day Shift is an action-comedy starring Jamie Foxx as a hardworking blue collar father who just wants to provide for his daughter, but his boring pool-cleaning job is a front for real source of income – hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of Vampire Hunters. Except for these bare details, not very much is known about the plot of the movie. The movie also stars Dave Franco, Scott Adkins, Steve Howey and Meagan Good.