Much-anticipated Netflix movies of 2021

Whether good or bad, almost every Netflix movie has left a mark on its audiences. Although not all of them are exactly gems, most of them are absolutely entertaining; and keeping with its reputation, the streaming service will be releasing 70 new movies this year.

The global streaming giant is set to take advantage of the pandemic affected population with a worth-watching lineup of cinematic releases throughout the year. Giving a strong contest to its competitor services like Disney Plus and HBO Max, Netflix has promised one movie every week.

Star-studded year

Netflix has brought together some of the biggest and established names of Hollywood – actors and producers alike – including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder, Nora Fingscheidt, Jake Gyllenhaal, Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Netflix has recently announced the list of 70 movies to be released in 2021. The list comprises some must-awaited titles, including star-studded comedy-thriller ‘Red Notice’ staring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ will also be released this year on the streaming service. After the success of ‘Extraction,’ Hemsworth is once again appearing in a Netflix Original – a sci-fi about two prisoners who take part in a new drug test in exchange for reduced prison sentences.

Amy Poehler’s high school comedy drama ‘Moxie’, Zack Synder’s zombie heist movie ‘Army of the Dead,’ DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer political satire disaster flick ‘Don’t Look Up,’ and Idris Alba’s ‘Concrete Cowboy’ will also be released over the course of this year.

Movies releases

Six movies have already been released in January – ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘Outside the Wire,’ ‘The White Tiger,’ ‘Penguin Bloom,’ ‘Finding ‘Ohana,’ and ‘The Dig.’ Two films, ‘Malcolm & Marie’ and ‘I Care A Lot,’ will be releasing in February, while two more ‘Moxie’ and ‘YES DAY’ are set to release in March.

No release date has yet been decided for the rest of the movies. However, like every other year, many holiday-themed movies are scheduled to appear on the streaming service, including ‘The Princess Switch 3,’ ‘A Boy Called Christmas,’ and ‘A Castle for Christmas.’ Netflix will also be releasing the third installment of ‘The Kissing Booth’ this year, while many other anticipated plots will be made available to the audiences in 2021.