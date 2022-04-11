­­­­­­­­New Balance 2002R is getting a makeover with stash pocket on the lace unit

New Balance 2002R men’s fashion sneakers are slick, comfortable, and top of the line in the brand’s portfolio. No wonder, NB is making a lot of looks and patches to make these kicks more interesting for the sneakerheads out there.

After giving us a glimpse of sliced and diced edition of the 2002R, New Balance is readying a new iteration of the pair with a stash pocket on the lace unit. Accompany a range of other renditions and colorways of the 2002Rs, this sneaker will find some running sneaker enthusiasts with long-term demand for a pocket in their shoe (maybe it was a necessity!).

The look and feel

Not very different from the original look, the interesting pair from NB appears in shades of green, gray, and blue and has a removable nylon pocket covering the kick’s 3M rope laces.

The regular 2002R arrives with choice of premium materials to strike a balance between retro and modern aesthetics. This sneaker – with the pocket graced in New Balance branding in lowercase and a zip closure on the top – features a tongue and mid-panel made from smooth nubuck leather, while the toe box has a hairy suede finish to provide a retro aesthetic.

Comfort, price, and availability

Like the OG New Balance 2002R, the new pair also has the upper placed nicely on the ABZORB midsole offering heel cushioning to deliver incomparable comfort. Add to that the arch support and shock absorbing N-ergy outsole and you have a stable, comfortable running sneaker with the advantageous stash pocket.

The interested can find the all-new 2002R at the atmos Tokyo on April 21. The sneaker is likely to retail for 24,200 JPY (approx. $200). There is no word for now on the global availability or the retail pricing yet.