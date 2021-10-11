New Balance 920 Sand Burnt Orange now available

We haven’t featured any New Balance 920 here yet but the new release’s colorway is just perfect for the new season. Summer is over which means it’s time to bust out those boots or sneakers for colder days ahead.

The New Balance 920 in Sand/Burnt Orange colorway follows a number of recent designs from the brand. There was the New Balance XC-72 Cream White and the New Balance 997H in Burgundy-Navy and Spruce-Gold. The New Balance 920 then gets a refresh with a Sand mesh and blue nubuck covering.

New Balance 920 New Colorway

The pair is made in England so the New Balance branding is embroidered which brings a more personalized touch. The pair boasts of mainly tones ready for fall—sand, orange, black, and a touch of yellow. The “Sand” tones are mainly gray and beige.

The base features suede and mesh. On the heel part, you can see some dark green suede plus navy nubuck with the embroidered orange NB logo.

New Balance 920 Sand Burnt Orange Design

The toe part shows some reflective material. The rear quarter comes with a yellow 920 branding. The sole unit is set in three colors and features an ENCAP sole.







New Balance 920 “Sand/Burnt Orange” is now available for $240. You can purchase from most New Balance retailers and online store.