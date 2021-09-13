Panerai Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte is gorgeously blue and white on the dial

Italian luxury watch manufacturer Panerai launched the Luminor Chrono Goldtech Blu Notte with a fade-resistant dial earlier this year. The watchmaker is now taking on the Swiss counterparts with the launch of Blue Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte.

The limited edition Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte is made from the company’s incredibly lightweigh carbotech case, which is the brand’s own carbon fiber composite that has been in user for a few years now.

The look and feel

The 44mm Carbotech case watch is paired with a fine blue dial making it a collector’s timepiece that can be worn through the day on regular basis. The case material has been the company’s choice in watchmaking recently for its durability and lightweight propositions.

The watch continues on Panerai’s back and blue theme in the Luminor watches by doing a subtle new reversal for the new Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte. For instance the watch uses white lume on the blue dial that is now encased in the black casing. This mood lift the Blu Notte dial is expectedly going to make a talking point in the industry.

The technicality

Satin blue dial is highlighted by hands, numerals and indices featuring lume for glow in dark prowess. The while lume shines nicely against the deep blue dial and looks incredible within the black carbon casing. The watch for all the goodness is powered by the company’s preferred automatic P.9010 movement which beats at 28,800 vph and offers 72 hour power reserve.

The Luminor Marina Carbotech Blu Notte is still water-resistant to 300 meters, making is the dive watch expected from the Italian watchmaker. Interestingly, this peach is only limited to 500 examples and is likely to retail exclusively through the company’s online store for $13,900.