Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus coming in new colorway

The Nike Air Max has several iterations already. We have seen quite a few but, of course, there is no stopping Nike from coming up with new designs and new colorways.

The last one we featured here was the Nike Air Max Plus Sherbet released in time for summer. There was also the Supreme x Nike Air Max Plus collection, as well as, the Nike Air Max Plus 3 Tn3.

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Minty Green Version

The latest is this: Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus. It’s ready in mint green colorway. The Nike Air Max Plus silhouette makes use of sustainable elements for the construction. The pair looks modern in many angles but to be honest, this reminded us of the adidas YEEZY Foam RNNR a bit.

The minty-green colorway gives a fresh look to the Terrascape Plus. The base is covered in a lime green grid mesh pattern. The laterals are covered with translucent TPU cage. The toe box and the upper side heel show stitchings that follow the waveform.

Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus Design

The dark sea green Swoosh is hidden behind the cage. The tongue part and back heel tab have the same color as the Swoosh. The Air units are in minty color. The outsole is styled in what looks like mud.







Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus’ market elease has not been announced yet. Pricing is also unknown but we can expect the pair to be available soon at Nike’s web store and select retailers.