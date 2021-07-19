Nike Air Presto Mid Utility revived in undeniable “Star Wars” theme

Nike doesn’t shy from trying unusual footwear, if it knows the sneakerheads will go bonkers over it. Case in point, Nike’s colorful return of the Air Presto Mid Utility, which takes cues from the Galaxy far, far away.

The first images of the footwear, allegedly in the “Carbon Green/Black-Ghost-Pollen” colorway have just dropped. These clearly nod to Boba Fett and his customized armor. Inspired by the colorway of the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, this silhouette is definitely going to have some sneakerheads floored on arrival.

Boba Fett-inspired shoe

The reworded Air Presto Mid Utility will arrive in an ankle-high iteration with a zipper. The waterproof silhouette features midsole, collar and lace unit all dressed in the Carbon Green color of the dreaded bounty hunter’s armor.

The white toe box, red and yellow cage also resemble Boba Fett’s Mandalorian gear. More recognizable Swoosh, pull tabs, and the outsole are delivered in Black Ghost Pollen hue.

The challenge and possible release









Nike does not have an official license to offer Star Wars merchandise. adidas is in an exclusive, multi-year partnership with the Star Wars franchise, which it has been duly complying with through the adidas Mandalorian shoe collection and the likes.

Despite having an official backing, Nike is foraying into the color scheme that would appeal to the Star Wars Universe. The interested ones should have their eyes set on the Nike website for a November release of the Boba Fett-inspired sneaker.