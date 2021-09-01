Nike Dunk High By You lets you design your own pair

No doubt the Dunk High is perhaps one of Nike’s most popular silhouettes. We can’t count all the pairs and colorways we have featured. We know more will be introduced as the design is considered a classic.

We have featured quite a few iterations recently. We remember the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High Flash Lime and the Black and Yellow Nike Dunk High “Varsity Maize”. The Nike Dunk High was designed for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend while the Nike Dunk High Varsity Purple was shown off as old school with new cool.

For 4/20, there was the Nike SB Dunk High Todd Bratrud Strawberry Cough. This time, you can make your own color combination with Nike By You.

Nike Dunk High By You Personalization Details

Nike By You is a special service by the top sports brand that lets you customize your Nike shoes. One of the more famous styles is the Nike Dunk High. A new collection of presets has just been showcased.

With By You, you are free to choose from a wide selection of materials and colors. You can also add special details and embellishments depending on your style and preference.

Designing Nike Dunk High By You

The colorways featured here are simply presets. You can see that upper of the Dunk Him can be crafted with different materials like woven textiles, suede, or leather among others.

Colors are aplenty that you may have a hard time choosing. As for the add-ons, you can use metallic silver accents and put them on the flaps, heels, mudguards, and eyestays. The tongue has been changed a bit. You see now the large NIKE and Swoosh branding.









It can be fun and exciting to come up with your own Nike Dunk High. You can now start designing your own pair but the Nike By You service is only ready on Nike France. It’s only the first rollout but we can expect global availability of the Nike By You Nike Dunk High soon.