Nike SB Dunk Low x Polaroid colorful sneaker arriving early next year

We are into the last month of the year and Nike is already treading on a colorful path to 2022. Just recently we saw the first glimpse of Nike SB Dunk Low “Blueberry”, a pair of sneakers scheduled to launch early next year, and today we have stumbled upon images of a Nike-Polaroid collaboration, which could also launch sometime next year.

These cannot be claimed as official images, but from how they appear, we are in for a rainbow sneaker pair. The Nike and Polaroid partnership is expected to work on a Nike SB Dunk Low, which for many reasons is already a pair creative minds have customized to their liking.

The collaborative sneaker

In the collaboration with photography giant Polaroid, sporting accessory manufacturer Nike is slated to release a colorway that will definitely make a large fanbase intrigued. The first look of the 2022 Nike SB Dunk Low x Polaroid reveals a pair that’s blessed with the latter’s signature color palate.

The images shared on Instagram show a pair of Nike SB Dunk with dark black upper highlighted with Polaroid’s colorful logo color scheme making up the Swoosh. The sneaker features a thick white sole that extends back to the heel collar and nicely compliments the black upper and colorful Swoosh.

More takeaways

While the Nike Swoosh is fashioned from shades of red, blue and orange, the insoles of the pair are even more colorful. The two insoles are delivered in a different trio of colors. The left foot comprises shades of red, orange and yellow; the right foot insole features yellow, green and blue colors.

The collaborative branding is visible on the padded tongue in white color and also features alternatively on the insoles. There are no official details available yet, but rumors suggest the Nike SB Dunk Low x Polaroid could arrive in early 2022 for $110.