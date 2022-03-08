Not so spicy Indian dishes for every taste palate

Indians love their spices and most cuisines are rich in flavors and nutritional goodness. With a vast network of culinary influences and traditions from all over the Asian continent, Indian cuisine has proffered the world innumerable gastronomic treats. From sweet butter chicken to mouthwatering biryani, there are plenty of delectable Indian foods that suit every taste palate.

With rich, spicy flavors, and intricate aromas, these foods are not just about taste but are infused with plenty of nutrients as well. Here we have listed a handful of not-so-spicy Indian foods from different corners of the subcontinents, which can be savored by every taste palate. Trust us, these dishes will leave you wanting more.

Butter Chicken

Traditionally known as Murgh Makhani, butter chicken is one of the most popular Indian cuisines. It is a type of curry made from chicken with a mildly spiced tomato and butter sauce. The dish is quite famous for its creamy, rich texture. Originating somewhere in North India, its velvety sauce and tender chicken will simply make your day. As it doesn’t contain a very assertive spice, it works great for people who don’t like spicy food.

Biryani

Biryani is a flavorful mixed rice cuisine that was brought from Persia by the Mughals to the subcontinent, which went on to become one of the vastly loved foods. It is a mixed rice dish with Indian spices, saffron, and rice infused with any kind of meat, eggs or vegetables. Every part of the county is known for its distinct take on Biryani, with world-famous versions originating from Hyderabad, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Palak Paneer

Palak paneer is a north Indian vegetarian curry that comprises a spinach puree and fresh-pressed cheese, paired with an intoxicating blend of spices such as ginger, garlic, and garam masala. It has a smooth texture that simply is scrumptious and can be paired with Indian bread. Over the years, there have been various iterations of this beloved dish. It is tasty, healthy, and will become an instant favorite.

Dal Makhani

Dal makhani is a flavorsome lentil dish originating in North India. It is a modern take on the good-old urad ki dal (whole black lentil), with a creamy twist of butter. Some people also add a few kidney beans in this Punjabi cuisine to make it more savory. The sweet, buttery texture balances any strong flavors, making it a not-so-spicy dish for everyone to enjoy. You can savor it with rice, naan or Indian bread.

Malai Kofta

Malai kofta is a dish of creamy sauce with fried vegetable balls. It is a famous vegetarian dish that consists of vegetable balls served with a smooth and rich cream-based gravy. A Mughlai cuisine that comes from North India, malai kofta will burst an intricate combination of flavors in your mouth, without burning your tongue. It pairs well with rice and Indian bread.

Idli Sambar

Idli is the soft fluffy, steamed rice cake that is served with sambar and coconut chutney. Sambar is a vegetable lentil stew with plenty of spices and herbs. It is one of the most loved dishes from South India and is a perfect meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The absolutely delicious coconut chutney makes it more delightful and balances any strong flavors.