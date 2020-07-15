Omega Constellation Gents Collection gets 41mm dial, other upgrades

Omega’s Gents collection got some major changes in the way of design tweaks six months ago. Now, the Swiss luxury watchmaker brings 41mm variants having an improved case, dial design and movement to the collection which has stood out for nearly 70 years now.

This fifth-generation Omega Constellation watch collection gets a size bump-up from the earlier 39mm (largest-sized version) to 41mm while adopting the design language of Constellation Manhattan from the 1980s. It has to be said – one can’t help but notice the streamlined details in the latest version.

New eye-catchy designed dial

A slightly bigger dial means more freedom to display the elements in more detail. Customary claws at the 3 and 9 o’clock on the bezel perfectly highlight against the ceramic bezel in white, blue or black. The eye-catching aspect of the collection is lean hands and indices that draw inspiration from the Manhattan skyline highlighted by the facets of the Freedom Tower.

All of them have the classic Roman numerals filled with Liquidmetal or Ceragold, which adds to the depth profile of the dial. Thankfully Omega chose to retain the flat lugs of the Constellation Manhattan, giving the timepieces a balanced angular profile. The dial choice revolves around sun-brushed glossy or the silk-brushed rhodium gray options.

Omega’s horological expertise

The collection reflects Omega’s horological prowess with the Caliber Omega 8900movement that’s revealed through the sapphire crystal case back. The 60 hours of power reserve comes courtesy the barrels which have been numbered as Barrel One and Barrel Two.

The 2020 Constellation Gents Collection by Omega in 41mm dial comes with matching leather strap that has an anti-bacterial lining or you can go for the option of pairing it with any bracelet in the 39mm line. You can lay your hands on a watch from this new collection beginning September 2020 for a price tag between $5,850 to $20,400, depending on the variant you choose.