Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch reincarnates caliber 321 movement

Omega made the exciting announcement of reviving the iconic Caliber 321 movement for its future Moonwatch models, back in 2019. The movement is legendary for one reason – it was the original movement inside the NASA-certified models and the one that powered the timepieces that were worn by American astronauts to the moon mission.

Then came the most awaited announcement of Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch having the caliber 321 movement in stainless steel finish. Finally, after almost six months, the timepiece is available for purchase, and for Omega enthusiasts, it is a non-limited edition watch.

Significance of caliber 321 movement

Thus far, the difference between the contemporary Speedmaster Moonwatch versions and the ones that went to the moon, is their caliber 321 movement. The normal Moonwatch versions get the caliber 1861 movement which are cam-actuated while the more exclusive ones get the column-wheel actuated chronograph complication that also have the Breguet balance-spring and 18K SednaTM gold PVD coated finish.

The timepiece obviously draws inspiration from the third generation Speedmaster watches worn for the American spacewalk. For a modern take, it has the 39.70mm sapphire crystal dial and see-through case-back which gives a clear view of the beautifully recreated 321 caliber movement. Apparently, the Moonwatch watches will adorn the Cal. 321 movement fabricated in Omega’s dedicated Bienne, Switzerland workshop.

Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch design

The modern take of this watch is perfection personified as the dial and bezel blend the vintage aesthetics with the use of advanced materials like black ceramic with white enamel scale for the dial. The Super-LumiNova and the striking tachymeter bezel having period correct ‘Dot-Over-Ninety’ design seamlessly blend with the traces of original watch design.

The revival of the caliber 321 movement in Speedmaster Moonwatch is great news for collectors and watch enthusiasts. The watch asks a premium price of $14,100 and it is absolutely justified, considering the weight of historic events associated with the name.