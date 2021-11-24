Pokemon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 25th Anniversary Collection introduced

Fans who grew up watching and playing Pokemon may not admit it but the Japanese media franchise is turning 25 years. Yes, that means you and I are old.

But hey, Pokemon means a lot to many. For many hardcore fans, it’s probably their life. From the TV to the gaming console and now smartphones, Pikachu and the gang have truly captured the hearts of many kids at heart.

Happy 25th Birthday Pokemon!

It’s worthy to celebrate Pokemon’s 25th birthday and so Converse wants to join in the fun by launching a special collection. Converse always collaborates with some big names. The recents one we featured were with Chaos Fishing Club, NBA Jam, and Space Jam.

The Pokemon and Converse collaborative collection includes a few pairs and a special edition hoodie. The base silhouette is the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star.

Pokemon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Design

The Pokémon x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star First Partners is set with a black canvas upper with images of some of the more famous pocket monsters like Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Jigglypuff, and Meowth.

There is also the “Poké Ball” version which is mainly black and white graphics of the characters. On the other side, you will see a Poke Ball.





Pokémon 25th Celebration Hoodie shows a mix of Converse and Pokémon graphics. No information on the pricing of the items but the Pokémon x Converse collection will be available beginning the 10th of December.